WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at basic education lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2026 basic education sector lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel.
The three-day event is being held under the theme “strengthening foundations for a resilient and future-ready education system”.
The meeting attended by education officials, policy makers and sector experts takes place annually and is a strategic platform for reflection, dialogue and planning.
