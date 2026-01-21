Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at basic education lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2026 basic education sector lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel.

The three-day event is being held under the theme “strengthening foundations for a resilient and future-ready education system”.

The meeting attended by education officials, policy makers and sector experts takes place annually and is a strategic platform for reflection, dialogue and planning.

