Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube appointed deputy public protector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as deputy public protector.

The appointment, for a term of seven years, is effective from February 1. The entity is an administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the state.

Dube was recommended for the position in April last year by the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development.

The position became vacant following the appointment of the previous incumbent of the post, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, to the position of public protector.

The Presidency said Dube has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector with expertise in oversight, complaints management and investigation.

She is currently the director-general of the Public Service Commission, before which she served as the chief director of operations in the office of the military ombud. Between 2011 and 2014 Dube was the provincial director of the Gauteng office of the public protector.

Her professional experience includes complaints resolution in the then department of trade and industry’s office of consumer protection and a tenure as a legal officer in the South African Human Rights Commission.

TimesLIVE