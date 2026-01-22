How Julius Mkhwanazi’s ‘brotherhood’ with ‘Cat’ Matlala was formed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police, has provided details on the origins of his relationship with controversial businessperson Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday. The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.

This follows his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where he described his bond with Matlala as a “brother-like” relationship.

Mkhwanazi is under scrutiny amid allegations that he leveraged his official position to benefit Matlala’s business interests.

Testifying in parliament on Thursday, Mkhwanazi explained that he first became aware of Matlala in 2021 through Mike van Wyk, a director at Medicare24 and a close business associate of Matlala. Mkhwanazi noted that he had a pre-existing relationship with Van Wyk, as Medicare24 provided the EMPD with free health services.

The connection deepened after EMPD officers encountered employees from one of Matlala’s private companies at a shooting range.

“They mentioned the owner, but at that time, I didn’t know him,” Mkhwanazi said. “Later, when I visited the Medicare24 offices, I saw a picture of him on the wall alongside other directors. I confronted Van Wyk, who confirmed that Matlala owned a private VIP security company and was his business partner.”

Mkhwanazi said his interest was piqued by the quality of Matlala’s security operations.

“Once I met him, we developed a professional rapport similar to the colloquial interactions I maintain with others in the security sector,” he explained.

As they realised they shared common ground in the “broader community safety environment”, the relationship evolved.

“While Matlala is a director at Medicare24, he also owns Cat VIP Security. Our communication initially focused on collaboration to safeguard communities and provincial personnel. Subsequently, we grew closer, and he became like a brother to me.”

Mkhwanazi admitted to inviting Matlala to an EMPD plenary meeting to present his VIP protection services to the city.

“I introduced him to the team responsible for VIP security before our meeting. He committed to assisting with security matters. That was our first formal meeting,” Mkhwanazi said, though he noted he did not participate in the actual negotiations as they fell outside his official scope.

‘No conflict of interest’

After a state of the city address in 2022, Mkhwanazi said their conversations shifted from work to personal and business matters.

“We discussed broader social matters and training needs for his companies. He enquired about the privatisation of VIP services, and I informed him that EMPD VIP services are sourced internally.”

When asked whether this relationship blurred ethical lines, Mkhwanazi insisted there was no conflict of interest.

“The EMPD is a public institution; any information he requested is information any member of the public can access. As long as you don’t discuss operational secrets, such as planned arrests, there is no issue.”

Mkhwanazi also addressed the allegation that he facilitated the fraudulent registration of Matlala’s private vehicles as municipal property, which allegedly allowed them to be fitted with official blue lights and police branding.

He denied these claims, stating that no such authorisation was ever granted.

“No blue lights or branding were authorised or carried out. The vehicles in question were only in the initial stages of being processed as a potential donation to the city,” Mkhwanazi maintained.

