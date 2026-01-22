‘I don’t know witness D’: Julius Mkhwanazi ‘disturbed’ by murder allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has distanced himself from the assassination of Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe —the whistleblower known as “Witness D”— who previously implicated Mkhwanazi in a cover-up.

Van der Merwe testified anonymously before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in November. He alleged that after a botched operation in April 2022, during which police and private security officers allegedly tortured a suspect to death, Mkhwanazi arrived at the scene and gave instructions to dispose of the body.

“Mkhwanazi said that we needed to throw the suspect’s body into a mine shaft or dump it into a dam. As he said this, he looked at me,” Witness D had testified.

He added that he felt if he did not comply, he “would probably be next”.

Van der Merwe was assassinated outside his home in Brakpan in December, shortly after his testimony.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, Mkhwanazi denied any involvement in the murder or the alleged cover-up.

“I don’t know Witness D, and he even said in his statement that he doesn’t know me,” Mkhwanazi asserted.

While he admitted to being present at the crime scene in April 2022, he claimed he was there only because he had been informed that stolen goods were to be recovered. He argued that it would have been impossible for him to take “charge” of a secret cover-up in such a public setting.

“There were more than 30 officers and 19 vehicles from various security agencies. You want me to take charge of [a cover-up] in that environment? When I asked where the ‘success’ (the recovered goods) was, the person began saying his own things.”

Mkhwanazi maintained that he learned of Van der Merwe’s identity only after hearing the news of his assassination.

“I knew about Witness D after his murder, but I have never seen him physically,” he said.

Mkhwanazi addressed the intense public scrutiny and “criminal” labelling he has faced since Van der Merwe’s death.

“I wasn’t called nice names; I was called a criminal. People said he died because he was linked to these things. Surprisingly, when I read Witness D’s statement, it doesn’t actually say I instructed him to dump a body. He claimed the person I was talking to said that I said he must dump the body,” Mkhwanazi argued, pointing to what he viewed as hearsay in the original testimony.

He described the emotional toll the investigation had taken on his personal life and his safety.

“This matter has disturbed me and my family. It is worrying that my attorney, who was assisting me at the Madlanga commission, was shot in Booysens.

“I can’t even leave my house because I am seen as a ‘killer cop.’ You are judged by social media, but it is truly worrying when people die like this.”

