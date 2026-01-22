Politics

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Mkhwanazi is the suspended EMPD deputy chief

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is on Thursday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system.

