DA seeks multiparty meeting to address disunity in KZN GPU

Thami Ntuli, IFP KZN provincial chair and Dean Macpherson, the DA's KZN provincial chair, at the signing of a service delivery pact after five months of discussions between the parties.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called on its allies in the government of provincial unity to set aside differences and work together to ensure stability in the province.

This follows a high-level meeting with the National Freedom Party (NFP).

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the party held a bilateral meeting with the NFP in Durban to discuss its participation in the GPU after the smaller party’s recent withdrawal raised concerns about potential instability in the provincial legislature.

Macpherson said in a statement the meeting was cordial and informative, attended by senior members of both parties and lasting more than two hours.

“The meeting also gave the DA insight into current frustrations experienced by the NFP in the GPU,” said Macpherson.

The NFP’s exit from the coalition was driven by what it described as unfulfilled promises and feelings of marginalisation by larger coalition partners.

This led to the party requesting its sole member in the provincial legislature, Mbali Shinga, to resign as MEC for social development.

However, Shinga has refused to step down, triggering disciplinary proceedings within the NFP and fuelling speculation about further political manoeuvring in the legislature.

Macpherson said the DA welcomed the opportunity to engage.

“The DA welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from the NFP regarding their concerns, as well as their expectations to resume talks around the future of the GPU,” he said.

The NFP’s withdrawal has heightened fears of a possible 40–40 seat deadlock in the legislature which could severely hamper governance in the province.

“As a responsible and committed member of the GPU, the DA will be inviting the IFP, ANC and NFP to a multiparty meeting to allow all parties to raise issues that are important to them as well as resolve outstanding differences,” said Macpherson.

“Our view remains that the GPU, with the full participation of the NFP, is the best vehicle to deliver stability, economic growth and jobs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

In December last year, efforts to remove Premier Thami Ntuli failed when a motion of no confidence, tabled by the opposition and supported by the EFF, did not secure enough votes.

The motion collapsed after Shinga broke ranks with the NFP and voted against it.

Macpherson said the DA believes the latest engagement with the NFP marks progress.

“The DA believes today’s meeting with the NFP was a positive step in the right direction and now calls on all political parties in the GPU to come together in the best interests of the province,” he said.

Another meeting between the parties is expected to take place as talks continue over the future of the provincial coalition.

TimesLIVE