Malema warns AfriForum: ‘Pray EFF never governs’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF's Julius Malema appeared for pre-sentencing in the East London magistrate's court on Friday last week.

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned lobby group AfriForum that should his party ever be in government, it would lock up all AfriForum members.

Malema appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday, having been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment of people and property.

The charges, brought by AfriForum, stem from an incident during an EFF anniversary rally in 2018. The court has postponed pre-sentencing proceedings to April 15 and 16.

Addressing supporters outside the court, Malema directed his frustration at AfriForum, saying he remains unshaken by the group.

“AfriForum is nothing.

“They must pray that the EFF never becomes the government in South Africa because the day it happens, we are going to lock up all AfriForum members. They are terrorists; they are anti-South Africa; they undermine our country, its freedom and its constitution.

“We are not the ANC; we are not scared of AfriForum.”

He accused the organisation of using the judiciary to settle political scores.

“The white people who brought us to this court did so because they don’t like being challenged,” he claimed. “When you challenge them, they want to make an example of you. I will be that example for the rest of my life, even in my grave. I will never retreat; I will never surrender to white supremacy.” He dared his detractors to escalate their tactics.

“Nobody will ever intimidate me ... I am a voice for black people. Kill me now if you want to kill me. Kill me, you cowards — you are scared of political debate, so you use the courts to settle political differences.”

He added that while he respects the law, he does not respect “unjust” rulings.

“Any ruling that is unjust and doesn’t follow the constitution doesn’t deserve our respect.”

While he may be facing a potential prison sentence, Malema emphasised that he has long been prepared for the risks that come with his political career.

“I am not scared of prison, nor am I scared of death. When I joined the struggle, I knew three things might happen to me: they will either arrest me or kill me, and if they don’t kill me, I will attain my freedom.

“We fight for freedom; we are not scared of death or prison. What we fear is poverty, unemployment, being landless and living without our dignity as black people.”

Malema concluded his address by leading the crowd in chanting the controversial song “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”.

AfriForum has fought in various courts to have the song banned. However, several courts have dismissed the applications. Last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed AfriForum’s application for leave to appeal, finding an appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success”.

TimesLIVE