WATCH |Mkhwanazi offered to halt Matlala probe, KZN Hawks head Senona tells commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona has alleged KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi offered to hold investigations into attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in exchange for information about deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Senona testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday to address allegations levelled against him, including that he leaked sensitive information to Matlala and assisted him to win a R360m SA Police Service (SAPS) tender.

He told the commission he had a social relationship with Matlala and was not aware Matlala was being investigated by police. He said he became aware of an investigation into Matlala when he accompanied him to meet Mkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal on April 15 2025. The meeting was organised by former police minister Bheki Cele because Matlala had problems with his SAPS tender and needed assistance for the payment of invoices, he said.

Senona said in the meeting Mkhwanazi offered to assist Matlala in exchange for information about Sibiya.

“The general [Mkhwanazi] agreed to assist Matlala to get purchase orders from head office. It was the first time I heard about the investigation into Matlala of allegations about the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane in exchange for information in relation to Sibiya.”

Senona denied assisting Matlala to win the SAPS tender.

“I have never assisted Matlala in the payment of his invoices.”

Senona on January 2 2025 shared suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s letter about the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) with Matlala.

Matlala was being investigated by the PKTT and Gauteng investigators when the team was disbanded.

Commission chair retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked Senona why he sent the letter to Matlala and whether he was of the view Matlala was interested in the disbanding of the team.

“Commissioners, sometimes when you send things to your contacts and we do have an interest in this thing. We share randomly to talk about current affairs,” Senona said.

“The issue that I sent it with ulterior motives, no. I deny the allegation that I had knowledge Matlala was being investigated by the PKTT.”

Senona also denied shielding Matlala from investigations and prosecution. He said he did not have any links to criminal infiltration in the police service.