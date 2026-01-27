‘He is Satan’: Malema blasts Trump after court appearance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his supporters to brand the US president “Satan” whenever they see him on television. File photo.

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, criticising his leadership and his impact on global stability.

Addressing party members after the postponement of his pre-sentencing proceedings for firearm-related convictions, Malema took the opportunity to lash out at his local detractors and the American head of state.

“Whether he likes it or not, Trump’s term is coming to an end and he is going to jail, unless he does the quickest thing and drinks poison,” Malema said.

The friction between the two leaders stems from Trump’s calls for Malema’s arrest over the Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer chant. Trump frequently uses his platform to make claims about a “white genocide” in South Africa, claims that have been repeatedly debunked by South African officials and Malema.

Tension between the two nations escalated after the US president boycotted the G20 summit in South Africa last year and announced South Africa would be excluded from the next summit hosted in the US.

Malema also referenced the recent US military action in Caracas, where Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured, a move critics have described as a collapse of international law.

“The world will never forgive Donald Trump for destabilising the entire globe and undermining international law,” Malema said. “His day is coming. We must not be worried about a man who speaks about politics yet knows nothing about politics.”

We are for peace, unity and the freedom of all people. We don’t fight white people; we fight white supremacy — Julius Malema, EFF leader

The EFF leader specifically targeted a recent New York Times interview in which Trump reportedly stated, “I don’t need international law”, claiming his power is limited only by his “own morality”.

“How do you say, ‘I don’t follow international law, I follow my emotions, how I feel’? What kind of politics are those?” Malema asked. “The only thing that makes people respect him is because he is white. Otherwise, he knows nothing. He is stupid.”

Malema urged his supporters to brand the US president “Satan” whenever they see him on television.

“Every time he appears on TV, you must say, ‘There is Satan’, so all our children know Donald Trump is a devil who wants to destabilise world peace,” he said. “We are for peace, unity and the freedom of all people. We don’t fight white people; we fight white supremacy.”

Malema clarified the EFF’s stance on race, distinguishing between ordinary white citizens and right-wing lobby groups.

“There is no white genocide in South Africa. There is black and white love in South Africa. Every white person who loves a fellow black brother is our brother, and we will do everything in our power to defend them. But if you come with the tendencies of AfriForum, we will make sure you don’t enjoy the peace we enjoy.”

TimesLIVE