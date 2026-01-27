WATCH LIVE | KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona to take hot seat at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona is set to take the stand at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona is expected to take the hot seat at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday. He will have to answer to some of the accusations made against him, including sharing sensitive police information with alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Here are some of the things you need to know:

Head of intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo said the association between Matlala and Senona was on behalf of Senona’s son Thato, who is in business with Matlala.

Witness X alleged that Matlala sent Senona three different ID numbers allegedly belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a document titled “Memo Biz Traces”.

Witness X also previously told the commission that Senona helped Matlala with the payment of invoices submitted by Matlala’s company and shared information related to the political killings task team (PKTT), and that Matlala had promised to purchase a property for Senona’s son.

Khumalo said Senona leaked confidential documents to Matlala.

It took justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to issue an order for Senona to submit his evidence and respond to allegations made against him after back and forth between the commission and Senona’s legal representative.

The commission is expected to start at 9.30am.

