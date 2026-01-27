WATCH | MK Party pledges it won’t ‘eat the people’s money’ ahead of 2026 local elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has stressed to members the importance of internal discipline, as he aims to develop a strong organisational structure.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has promised that his party will not “eat the people’s money” if it gains power, proposing that the government should report to traditional leaders to prevent corruption.

Speaking at a party meeting in Limpopo, Zuma outlined the MK Party’s vision for leadership and discipline ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The former president said party members must strengthen branches across communities, resolve internal issues among themselves and report through identified leaders rather than directly to Nkandla.

WATCH | Zuma says his party will not “eat the people’s money” if it takes over power and proposes government report to traditional leaders to prevent corruption. pic.twitter.com/LRifNmTEBV — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 27, 2026

Zuma highlighted the party’s rapid growth, saying it has “shaken South Africa and even Africa”. He said debates and discussions within the party were crucial for its growth and understanding, building on the legacy of those who fought for liberation, despite the ANC distancing itself from Umkhonto WeSizwe.

He reiterated the MK Party’s commitment to ensuring that no one starves and that land is reclaimed for the people.

Zuma also reflected on his former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, saying he “didn’t know what he was doing”.

Zuma, who served as the country’s president from 2009 to 2018, said the MK Party is determined to build a strong organisational structure where identified leaders act as the main point of contact for branches. He stressed the importance of internal discipline and warned against sharing party matters with outsiders.

