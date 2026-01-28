Former police lawyer tells MPs of racism, unlawful dismissals, corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system has heard of alleged unlawful dismissals of more than 200 members in various provinces.

This was the evidence of former SAPS employee advocate Tengimpilo Maqebhula on Wednesday.

The committee’s inquiry stems from allegations of political interference and systemic corruption made last year by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Maqebhula, a veteran of the service who joined in 1994 and previously served as a union leader and commander in Grahamstown, levelled serious accusations against SAPS leadership. Central to his testimony was the alleged unlawful dismissal of more than 200 members in various provinces.

Maqebhula argued that the dismissals were carried out without fair hearings, in direct violation of the constitution and labour laws.

He made reference to Regulation 9, a special provision added to the SAPS Code of Conduct in 2016.

“That regulation states you can be dismissed without a trial,” Maqebhula testified. “If allegations are made against an officer, you are summoned before a brigadier or general. While you may state your case, they invariably side with the complainant.”

He alleged that senior officials have weaponised this regulation to facilitate dismissals as a means of securing their own promotions. The constitutionality of Regulation 9 is currently being challenged in the high court.

Maqebhula accused SAPS legal administrative services in the Eastern Cape and Free State of systemic misconduct, including:

Legal officers allegedly lying under oath on behalf of the police minister.

Allegedly failing to implement arbitration awards and labour court orders within required timeframes.

An absence of supervision over legal services by accounting officers.

The testimony took a sharp turn toward the issue of racial discrimination. Maqebhula alleged that in Grahamstown, a “racial dismissal” pattern has existed since 1996, primarily targeting black and coloured officers while protecting white officers who have committed serious offences.

“HR officers run the process. They decide who is dismissed and who is protected. It is a corrupt practice,” he said, adding that for 25 years, black and coloured officers in these regions have been “treated like slaves”.

Maqebhula highlighted corruption within promotion panels. He alleged that qualifying applicants often have their documentation hidden or suppressed during the application process to ensure they are not shortlisted, allowing for hand-picked appointments.

The personal toll of these events was evident. Maqebhula concluded by stating that the stress of victimisation in the police service caused him to suffer a stroke, resulting in permanent facial disfigurement.