Mchunu denies coercing Witness E to lie under oath at Madlanga commission

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has denied allegations he coerced a witness into making a false statement to the Madlanga commission. File photo.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has denied allegations that he coerced a crime intelligence official into submitting a false statement before the Madlanga commission.

Mchunu released a statement on Tuesday night saying he has noted the allegations made against him by Witness E before the commission.

I deny the allegations Witness E makes about me. — Senzo Mchunu, suspended minister of police

“I deny the allegations he makes about me, including the interactions in his statements,” he said.

“I’m aware that I am due to appear again at the commission, and I will seek to respond. My lawyers are already dealing with the matter.”

On Monday Witness E – who testified in camera – told the commission Mchunu said if he made a false statement before the commission, he would live “a free and happy life”.

He also alleged Mchunu wanted him to implicate crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and former police minister Bheki Cele in the killing of former ANC youth league secretary Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa was assassinated in July 2017.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala told Sowetan that if the allegations are proven, Mchunu would be referred to law enforcement.

“The commission will make a recommendation to law enforcement to investigate. If they investigate and the allegation is proven, the minister will be charged with defeating the ends of justice — and there is no minimum prescribed sentence, so it’s one of those that depends on the severity of the crime committed,” said Zikalala.

The commission is probing allegations of criminal infiltration, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

