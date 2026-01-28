Mkhwanazi to address alleged meeting with Matlala at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to return to the Madlanga commission to address allegations levelled against him by witnesses. File photo.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to return to the Madlanga commission to answer to allegations he met attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and offered to halt investigations against him in exchange for information about now-suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

During his testimony at the commission on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona alleged Mkhwanazi made the offer to Matlala on April 15 2025, during a meeting.

The alleged meeting claimed to have been arranged by former police minister Bheki Cele took place a month before Matlala was arrested on May 14 2025 and charged with the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane.

During cross-examination, Senona, however, told the commission he believed Mkhwanazi’s offer to Matlala was an attempt to extract information from him.

Evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim told the commission on Wednesday Mkhwanazi would return to the witness box to address the allegations made by Senona. “Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi will be requested to return to the commission,” she said.

According to the message, after Matlala spoke about the meeting, Mkhwanazi warned he would have to reveal what was discussed in the meeting, and that it would expose Matlala to Sibiya and Steve Motsumi

Hassim made the statement during arguments on Wednesday for Senona to reveal the name of a “dangerous man” linked to Sibiya, which was mentioned in an alleged WhatsApp message Mkhwanazi sent to him in November.

The name was contained in the WhatsApp text message Senona claims Mkhwanazi sent him after Matlala disclosed that he met him at parliament’s ad hoc committee in November. Senona’s legal representative, advocate Palesa Mafisa, argued for the name not to be revealed when Mkhwanazi’s text is read on record. Commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled for the name to be mentioned publicly.

According to the message, after Matlala spoke about the meeting, Mkhwanazi warned he would have to reveal what was discussed in the meeting, and that it would expose Matlala to Sibiya and Steve Motsumi (the individual who was previously not named at the commission).

Senona read the message he alleged was from Mkhwanazi: “Hi General, I trust you are well. You made arrangements that I meet this guy Cat [Matlala] because he is your friend and brother and he needed my help to speak to Gen Khuwa to place orders on his contract.

“He volunteered information about a house address in Sandton where Sibiya collects money using the state vehicle and that he paid R2m towards Sibiya’s purchase of his plot. He also told me about Sibiya’s townhouse. The fact that he is the one who introduced our meeting to the ad hoc committee and lied under oath, he invited me to make the information public that he gave me, which will put his life at risk.

“I am still going to that committee and I hope he does not mind me exposing him to both Sibiya and Steve Motsumi. I hope you won’t blame me for risking his life because I have to tell the truth about our meeting,” Senona read.

Senona continues with his testimony.

Business Day