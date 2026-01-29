Ex-crime intelligence finance head cites widespread corruption in unit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File image

Tiyani Hlungwani, former head of finance for administrative services in the police’s crime intelligence unit, has alleged corruption and cronyism is widespread.

His testimony to the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system focused on the secret service account (the “slush fund”) and the allegedly “fraudulent and corrupt” appointment of crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Hlungwani originally submitted his testimony as a member of the public. However, because his affidavit implicated high-ranking SA Police Service officials, his status was changed to that of a formal witness.

He said he was removed from his position after protected disclosures he made regarding the 2017 ANC elective conference at Nasrec. He alleged he was pressured to illegally withdraw money from the secret slush fund to help the ANC finance the event.

“My removal was primarily due to the disclosures I made regarding the 2017 Nasrec conference where President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected,” Hlungwani told MPs.

He alleged then-national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole requested the release of funds to purchase a “grabber” (a surveillance device).

The quoted price for the machine was significantly lower than the amount requested.

“I refused the request,” Hlungwani said.

“Sitole had promised politicians he would use the money to fund the conference.”

Hlungwani described his life after the ANC conference as a time of intense “occupational detriment”.

He said Sitole fought all the way to the Constitutional Court to avoid releasing documents related to the transaction when challenged by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

After his refusal to authorise the payment, Hlungwani was arrested and faced a lengthy trial on charges of fraud and unauthorised fund transfers.

He was eventually acquitted of all charges. He claimed the legal process was deliberately sabotaged, alleging the two judges handling his case were briefed to “frustrate” him.

“I don’t know if they were bribed, but this constitutes judicial corruption and misconduct,” he alleged.

Hlungwani also took aim at Khumalo’s appointment, saying it was never advertised and he lacked the requisite senior management experience in intelligence.

He also alleged an investigation into Khumalo’s security clearance concluded it should be revoked, meaning Khumalo is technically ineligible to serve as a divisional commissioner.

He dismissed Khumalo’s previous claims of holding “dual clearances” as a physical and legal impossibility, labelling the initial police clearance as fraudulent.

Despite the gravity of his claims, Hlungwani said there was no personal “bad blood” between him and Khumalo. Instead, he said the entire crime intelligence framework was fundamentally compromised.

“Crime intelligence has been unstable for as long as I can remember. The issue isn’t only one person; it’s the system and the manner in which we appoint people to these critical responsibilities.”

