‘I’m warning you’: DA MP Ian Cameron threatens witness after factionalism claims

DA MP Ian Cameron issued a stern warning to a witness appearing before the parliamentary ad hoc committee after the witness implicated him in his oral evidence.

Tiyani Hlungwani, the former head of finance for administrative services in the police crime intelligence unit, testified before the committee on Wednesday and Thursday. The committee is probing allegations of criminality in the criminal justice system.

While his testimony was primarily centred on exposing alleged corruption within the unit, the proceedings took a tense turn when Hlungwani raised concerns regarding Cameron’s presence.

Hlungwani alleged that Cameron is aligned with what he described as a specific “faction” involving senior police leadership, including national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and former crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs.

Hlungwani claimed this faction targeted senior officers who did not align with their interests.

According to Hlungwani, after he was “unlawfully” dismissed in 2024 for whistleblowing, Cameron took to social media to insult him, publicly stating that Hlungwani was not a legitimate whistleblower.

I am not intimidated. I have never mentioned his family. If he stops mentioning my name, I will stop mentioning his. I do not feel threatened — Tiyani Hlungwani

Hlungwani also alleged that crime intelligence “unduly” conducted a threat and security assessment on Cameron, which nearly resulted in him being granted SAPS VIP protection.

He referenced a letter to the national police commissioner, dated December 24 2024, which stated: “Although the assessment did not identify any imminent direct threats against the life of Mr Cameron, his risk profile is categorised as high based on his role in exposing corruption … and negative sentiments expressed against him on social media.”

The letter recommended that the commissioner decide on appropriate security measures based on these findings.

Hlungwani expressed his dismay over Cameron’s continued social media commentary, arguing that as a member of the portfolio committee on police, Cameron was required to maintain impartiality.

“In my view, he is not fit or competent to be a chairperson of a parliamentary committee — not only because of his conduct but because of his lack of understanding of the policing environment,” Hlungwani told the committee.

In a heated exchange, Cameron accused Hlungwani of endangering his family. He claimed that the internal information note regarding his security assessment had been leaked on social media in December 2024, putting his relatives at risk.

“Hlungwani, you must understand me, and I’m warning you tonight: if you ever mention my family, you will have a significantly tough time in the future,” Cameron said.

Hlungwani remained unfazed by the exchange. “I am not intimidated,” he responded. “I have never mentioned his family. If he stops mentioning my name, I will stop mentioning his. I do not feel threatened.”

The exchange sparked concern among committee members regarding Cameron’s eligibility to cross-examine the witness given the personal nature of the allegations.

While both parties initially indicated they had no objection to proceeding, the committee ultimately ruled that Cameron would not be allowed to question Hlungwani directly. Instead, his political party was given the opportunity to pose questions on his behalf.

The question-and-answer session is ongoing.

