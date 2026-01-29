Tshwane mayor Moya says city is improving after qualified audit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the city is starting to improve after the auditor-general gave the city a qualified audit for the 2024/25 financial year.

This comes after a heated debate between the councilors regarding the auditor-general’s report and the city’s finances in the council meeting on Thursday.

Moya said the annual report showed the city was becoming more stable after several difficult years.

“The report does not say everything is perfect, but it shows a city that is recovering after a long period of problems.”

The auditor-general gave Tshwane a qualified audit with two problem areas. This is an improvement from six issues the previous year and 13 issues two years ago.

Moya said residents had also seen improvements in service delivery, arguing that during the year, the city connected more than 2,200 households to water, replaced or upgraded almost 10km of water pipes and improved response times to water leaks from 14 days to nine days.

“Almost 500 households were connected to electricity, and major upgrades were completed at substations in Soshanguve and Wapadrand. We also achieved weekly refuse collection in nearly all formal areas and cleared hundreds of illegal dumping sites,” Moya said.

On finances, Moya said the city’s net assets increased by about R2.3bn and liquidity improved.

“I must say, progress was also made in stabilising the city’s electricity account and controlling spending without cutting essential services,” she said.

Moya stressed that challenges still remained in revenue collection and in fixing remaining audit issues.

“The city is not yet where it needs to be, but it is no longer standing still. And that is why Tshwane must be seen as a city in recovery, not in crisis” Moya said.

TimesLIVE