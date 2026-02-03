Politics

POLL | Should Steenhuisen step down from DA’s leadership race? Who should succeed him?

Sunday Times reports that he is expected to announce his withdrawal

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

DA leader John Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen is said to be on his way out of the leadership race. (FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES)

If agriculture minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen abandons the party’s leadership role as predicted within political circles, the burning question is: who will succeed him?

The Sunday Times reported earlier on Tuesday that he is expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.

At least five DA sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that tension within the DA leadership has led to Steenhuisen’s decision.

The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest” on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Do you think there’s more to Bester and Matlala’s moves to eBongweni prison?

2

Preventable deaths in a warming world: how politics shapes who lives and who dies

3

Thousands of cellphones and R100k cash seized in prison raids during festive season

4

Security risks forced Thabo Bester and ‘Cat’ Matlala’s move to super-max prison, says correctional service

5

Waiting for a proper bridge for more than 10 years

Related Articles