POLL | Should Steenhuisen step down from DA’s leadership race? Who should succeed him?

If agriculture minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen abandons the party’s leadership role as predicted within political circles, the burning question is: who will succeed him?
The Sunday Times reported earlier on Tuesday that he is expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.
At least five DA sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that tension within the DA leadership has led to Steenhuisen’s decision.
The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest” on Wednesday.
