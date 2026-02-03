POLL | Should Steenhuisen step down from DA’s leadership race? Who should succeed him?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader John Steenhuisen is said to be on his way out of the leadership race.

If agriculture minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen abandons the party’s leadership role as predicted within political circles, the burning question is: who will succeed him?

The Sunday Times reported earlier on Tuesday that he is expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.

At least five DA sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that tension within the DA leadership has led to Steenhuisen’s decision.

The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest” on Wednesday.

