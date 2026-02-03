Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Tuesday.

