EXCLUSIVE | Geordin Hill-Lewis ‘seriously considering’ DA leadership bid as Steenhuisen withdraws

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is thinking about running for the top position at the DA congress in April, but he would still want to remain the mayor of Cape Town. File photo.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has told his caucus that he is “seriously considering” running for leader of the DA after John Steenhuisen announced that he will not seek re-election.

In a Whatsapp message seen by Sunday Times, Hill-Lewis said though he is thinking about running for the top position at the DA congress in April, he would still want to remain the mayor of Cape Town.

Hill-Lewis has previously told lobbyists he would not contest against his friend Steenhuisen.

With Steenhuisen having announced that he is withdrawing from the race just two months before the conference, Hill-Lewis is considered to be a shoo-in, with his path to becoming DA leader clear.

Though there are rumours of another candidate being lobbied, Hill-Lewis now stands as the strongest contender to succeed Steenhuisen.

Just minutes after Steenhuisen’s withdrawal announcement, Hill-Lewis told his caucus that he had already started receiving calls and texts asking “about my intentions”.

“Before I answer anyone else I need to speak to you first. I want you to know that I am seriously considering today’s announcement and my next steps,” said Hill-Lewis.

This is the DA’s biggest government and our strongest platform. And I still feel very inspired by our mission in Cape Town. And you are quite a lekker bunch of people to work with. — Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

“Whatever I decide to do, if I do stand as leader, it is still my clear intention to remain as mayor and to seek re-election shoulder to shoulder with all of you.”

Hill-Lewis said he was “incredibly proud” of this team and what they had achieved together.

“This is the DA’s biggest government and our strongest platform. And I still feel very inspired by our mission in Cape Town. And you are quite a lekker bunch of people to work with.”

The Sunday Times in December reported that Steenhuisen’s departure was imminent with a strong lobby for Hill-Lewis to take over the party reins. The publication at the time reported that the DA was facing enormous pressure from funders to give Steenhuisen the boot amid concerns about his leadership style.

DA sources at the time said those with the appetite for new leadership had placed Hill-Lewis under pressure to reconsider his position to not run against Steenhuisen.

“If he avails himself, he will beat John hands down. Look, GHL has always been considered a prince in the DA, and at some point a prince has to be king,” the source said at the time.

Following Steenhuisen’s withdrawal from the leadership race on Wednesday, Hill-Lewis took to X, formerly Twitter, to say the soon-to-be former leader deserved “honour and recognition” for steering the party in the six years that he was at the helm.

“He took over at a very difficult time for the party, but he steadied the ship, got the DA focused again, and returned us to growth in 2024,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said under Steenhuisen’s stewardship, the DA was able to bring together opposition parties ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections under the Moonshot Pact umbrella and ushered the party into national government for the first time.

“That alone makes him one of the most consequential leaders in our party’s history,” he said on X.

“John leaves the Democratic Alliance in a better state than when he took the helm in 2019. It is now up to all of us — every DA member — to build on these foundations and take the party to greater heights. Let us be the hope our country is looking for.”