Tau welcomes Agoa extension but warns one-year deal creates uncertainty

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has welcomed the US Senate’s passage of a bill to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), but raised concern about the short duration of the extension, which is for only one year.

“We are concerned by the short nature of the extension, and we hope the US will use the opportunity provided by the short extension towards a programme that will provide certainty around investment and purchasing decisions,” Tau said on Tuesday.

The bill will now go to US President Donald Trump for final sign-off.

Tau was optimistic the extension would provide some relief for South African products exported under the scheme amid the 30% tariff imposed by the US on goods exported from South Africa.

He said the department is continuing talks with the US government to reduce the 30% tariff.

“We continue to engage constructively with the US administration and believe a healthy trade relationship benefits both our countries,” Tau said.

According to a recent trade, industry & competition department report, South Africa had global exports of more than R2-trillion in 2024, with Africa, the EU, China, the US and the UK its largest buyers.

South Africa’s global imports were R1.7-trillion, and the EU, China, the Middle East, Africa and the US led on that front.

The Agoa extension green light comes amid tense South Africa–US relations under Trump’s administration.

Trump, who skipped Africa’s first G20 summit in South Africa, has claimed South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 gathering, which the US will host.

The US president has been critical of South Africa for months, spreading false information about a so-called genocide of white people. The criticism intensified when Ramaphosa in January signed into law the Expropriation Bill, which sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for different reasons.

While Trump’s administration has talked tough on South Africa, it has exempted the country from harsh decisions.

South Africa was not affected by Trump’s sweeping visa restrictions on countries in the Southern African Development Community last year.

