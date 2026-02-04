Politics

WATCH | Mathale’s office ‘pressured cops to arrest Musa Khawula to protect Mbalula’, Madlanga commission hears

Herman Moloi

Journalist

RANDBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 21: Musa Khawula (Celebrity Blogger) appears at Randburg Magistrate's Court on January 21, 2025 in Randburg, South Africa. The social media influencer faces charges of crimen injuria, violating Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act, and hate speech. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula faced charges of crimen injuria, violating the Cyber Crimes Act and hate speech. (Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Witness F has alleged the office of deputy police minister Cassel Mathale pressured police to execute a warrant of arrest against celebrity basher Musa Khawula for insulting ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The witness was asked at the Madlanga commission of inquiry why he had sent alleged cartel member Vusi “Cat” Matlala a warrant of arrest penned against Musa Khawula a few days after Khawula exposed Matlala on Twitter.

Witness F responded: “I received a call from [suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack] Sibiya telling me the matter was of importance and there was pressure from the deputy minister’s office.”

He said he sent the warrant to Matlala so he could help police track Khawula.

Matlala responded with “Asbonge” [Thank you] in the text.

When advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, chief evidence leader for the commission, asked who was the deputy minister pressurising them to make the arrest, the witness responded: “Cassel Mathale.”

The charge on the warrant was for crimen injuria and the complainants were Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo.

In October 2024, Khawula made defamatory claims about Nxumalo, stating “Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo is with child while her husband Ze Nxumalo is cheating on her”. Nxumalo sent a letter demanding he retract the statement or face a charge of crimen injuria.

In July of the same year Khawula was jailed for 90 days for contempt of court after he refused to comply with a defamation verdict obtained by Mbalula’s wife Nozuko, which barred Khawula from posting corruption allegations about her on X.

