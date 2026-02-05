LISTEN | ‘You’re carrying the future’: Malema slams ‘extremely reckless’ scholar transport driver after Vaal tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned “reckless” scholar transport after a Vaal crash that killed 14 pupils, calling for trained drivers, safer vehicles and dash cams to be compulsory.

The crash happened last month when a minibus taxi transporting pupils attempted to overtake several vehicles before colliding with a truck travelling in the opposite direction. Twelve pupils died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver sustained minor injuries and now faces multiple counts of culpable homicide, as well as charges of reckless and negligent driving. His case is before the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court.

Reacting to the incident, Malema described the driver’s actions as “extremely reckless”, and criticised the state’s failure to properly regulate scholar transport.

“Government must provide school transport, not these bakkies, with well-trained people,” Malema said.

“What that driver did in Vaal was extremely reckless, childish reckless. You don’t do that when you are carrying so many lives in your car.”

Video footage from a dash camera mounted on the truck involved in the crash has circulated widely, showing the moments leading up to the collision. Malema said the footage shows the need for dash cams in vehicles.

“It must be compulsory. Every car must be fitted with a dash cam that can show both inside and outside. When a car is roadworthy, it should mean the dash cam is functioning. People are dying on these roads and it’s unacceptable.”

He argued that drivers responsible for transporting children should be subjected to continuous training, similar to emergency service personnel.

“You are carrying the future of South Africa and we can’t allow people to play with it,” Malema said.

Malema also asked parents to ensure their children use safe transport.

“The parents must play a role. You must make sure that your child gets into a proper car. These are our children, don’t play with the life of your child,” he said.

“We need dash cams in taxis, in buses, in trucks. We need to secure the lives of South Africans - not only for accidents, but for crime,” he said.

The Vaal crash has intensified scrutiny of government enforcement, vehicle roadworthiness and the safety of children travelling to and from school.

TimesLIVE