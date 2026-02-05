Msimanga, Hill-Lewis consider DA top job amid strong lobbying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga is among those tipped to take over the party, File photo.

The announcement by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election has sparked a leadership race to succeed him that could see Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis facing Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga.

The two popular leaders have confirmed that they were being lobbied to take over the party reins when the DA holds its congress in April.

On Wednesday Hill-Lewis told his caucus that he was “seriously considering” contesting for the leader of the DA position after Steenhuisen announced his withdrawal.

Msimanga told Sunday Times he was “applying his mind” after strong lobbying that he also throw his hat in the ring.

Hill-Lewis previously told lobbyists that he would not contest against his friend Steenhuisen but is now considered to be a shoo-in, with his path to becoming DA leader clear.

After Steenhuisen’s withdrawal announcement, Hill-Lewis told his caucus in a WhatsApp message seen by this publication that he had already started receiving calls and texts asking “about my intentions”.

I am applying my mind. I haven’t made up my mind, but there are people who are calling me and asking me to stand — Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng provincial leader

“Before I answer anyone else I need to speak to you first. I want you to know that I am seriously considering today’s announcement and my next steps,” said Hill-Lewis.

“Whatever I decide to do, if I do stand as leader, it is still my clear intention to remain as mayor and to seek re-election shoulder to shoulder with all of you.”

Hill-Lewis also said he was “incredibly proud” of this team and what they had achieved together.

“This is the DA’s biggest government and our strongest platform. And I still feel very inspired by our mission in Cape Town. And you are quite a lekker bunch of people to work with.”

Msimanga ‘applying his mind’

Meanwhile, Msimanga — whose name has also been thrown around — on Wednesday confirmed he was weighing his options after receiving calls from lobbyists asking him to stand.

“I am applying my mind. I haven’t made up my mind, but there are people who are calling me and asking me to stand,” said Msimanga. “I have been lobbied, and I am now strongly being lobbied following what has transpired today.”

This publication understands that Msimanga had been lobbied for several positions including that of federal chairperson but that Steenhuisen’s withdrawal from the race has triggered strong calls for him to consider going for the top position.

Should he agree and win, Msimanga will be the second black leader to hold the position in the party after Mmusi Maimane.

He is now facing pressure to make his decision with many saying he will have to make a pronouncement before the end of this week as Hill-Lewis has all but decided.

The DA in Gauteng is also believed to be backing Msimanga to be elected to the national structure, even though not necessarily as the party leader. They believe his popularity transcends provinces and that only the Western Cape could be his Achilles heel.

“Look, I think he can still serve at the national level in a different cap. But it all depends on who are the [other] contenders and what is it that is going to be done [during negotiations],” said a DA Gauteng source.

“He is engaging with a number of people and I think he will soon make up his mind to at least know whether he is running and what will be the margins because he doesn’t want to run to lose.

“There’s been quite a number of provincial leaders who have called him and obviously these are people who are saying to him ‘step up’.”