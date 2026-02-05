POLL | Should the EFF consider forming alliances with other political parties?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF‘s decision to withdraw its support for the ANC in Gauteng has reignited debate about the party’s future in coalition politics.

EFF leader Julius Malema this week ordered the withdrawal of support accusing the ANC of sidelining the party in key decisions and failing to honour agreements, particularly in Ekurhuleni.

The move highlights ongoing tensions within coalition governance and raises questions about whether the EFF should rethink its stance on political alliances.

With coalition politics now a permanent feature of South Africa’s political landscape, the question remains:

