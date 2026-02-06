ANC Tshwane conference faces court challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of 33 ANC members has filed court papers asking for the regional party conference held in December to be declared unlawful and its outcome null and void. File image

A group of ANC members in Tshwane has lodged an application in the high court in Pretoria to have the regional party conference in December declared unlawful and its outcome null and void.

According to Simphiwe Mbatha and 32 other applicants, there were irregularities before and during the conference.

Among these are that the ANC constitution requires at least 90% of voting delegates at a regional conference must be branch delegates.

“This requirement is peremptory and not optional,” the applicants state in their affidavit.

They said 86% of delegates present were branch delegates.

The applicants also raised concerns about how branches and wards were treated in the lead up to the conference.

One ward was allowed to participate and vote while it was allegedly disqualified, they said.

“The participation of a disqualified ward undermined the integrity and credibility of the entire conference.”

The group said concerns were raised through internal channels but were not properly addressed.

The group of 33 members wants the regional leadership structure elected at the conference to be disbanded.

They also asked the court to direct the ANC’s national leadership to appoint a temporary task team to stabilise the region and oversee a fresh, constitutionally compliant process.

