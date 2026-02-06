POLL | How would you describe the money Brig Matjeng got from ‘Cat’ Matlala?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS Brig Rachel Matjeng, section head for quality management: criminal record and crime scene management at the forensic services division in Pretoria. File photo.

Senior SAPS official Brig Rachel Matjeng has sparked debate after admitting to an “on-and-off” romantic relationship with alleged criminal mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala while receiving large sums of cash and luxury gifts.

Matjeng, the section head for quality management at SAPS, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of a R350m tender linked to Matlala.

Evidence presented on Thursday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry — which is investigating corruption within the criminal justice system — revealed that Matjeng received R38,000 from Matlala just six months after he secured the contract. Following this, she allegedly received three separate payments of R100,000 in February, March and April.

During her testimony Matjeng denied the money was a “gratification” or kickback for the tender. She maintained the funds were personal gifts from a partner. “The money and gifts received from Matlala since 2017 are gifts from a boyfriend,” she said. “None of the gifts from him were related to me having an influence on the awarding or the execution of the tender.”

However, commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed scepticism regarding her version of events. He said their documented cellphone conversations appeared “business-like” and lacked the tone of a romantic relationship.

The revelation has sparked controversy on social media, with many accusing Matjeng of using the “girlfriend” narrative as a convenient cover-up for high-level bribery. The question is: were these payments a romantic “girlfriend allowance” or illegal kickbacks for a lucrative police contract?

TimesLIVE