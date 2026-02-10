Acsa executive position specifically created for me: Paul O’Sullivan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, in Cape Town on February 10 2026.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has revealed that his appointment as group executive of aviation security at the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) came after the role was specifically created for him by high-ranking officials.

O’Sullivan said this on Tuesday during his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

While recounting his history in law enforcement — including 12 years as a police reservist — O’Sullivan admitted that he did not hold formal academic qualifications for the executive role at Acsa. Instead, he was recruited based on his performance on the ground.

In 2001, O’Sullivan was contacted by the then-chair of Acsa, Mashudu Ramano. According to O’Sullivan, Ramano invited him to meet the minister of transport at the time, Dullah Omar, because the government had recognised his security work at Johannesburg International Airport (now OR Tambo).

“Ramano said he wanted me to meet Omar because they were going to create a position on the board of Acsa, and that position would be group executive: aviation security,” O’Sullivan testified.

He explained that although the role was designed with him in mind, a formal process was still followed. The job was advertised in the Sunday Times, and he was invited to apply. He was interviewed alongside one other candidate before being officially selected for the post.

As group executive, O’Sullivan held oversight of aviation security at all 10 Acsa-managed airports in South Africa.

He reported directly to the chair, Ramano, and managed about 1,500 internal employees. O’Sullivan also oversaw an additional 5,000 contracted security personnel.

During his tenure, O’Sullivan claimed, he uncovered rampant corruption and poor service delivery. One of his most notable actions was halting a multimillion-rand equipment contract intended for Khuselani Security, which he deemed corrupt.

O’Sullivan subsequently opened criminal cases regarding the tender. However, this move placed him on a collision course with the late national police commissioner, Jackie Selebi. O’Sullivan alleges that his interference in these “corrupt” contracts ultimately led to the termination of his role at Acsa in 2003.

