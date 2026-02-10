Criticism mounts over ActionSA’s mayoral candidate Khumalo’s sting operation role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA has come out in strong defence of its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo, who has been fingered in the controversial death of an alleged drug dealer on Sunday.

Khumalo came under fire from opposition parties questioning his involvement in an alleged sting operation that was under way to sniff out criminals and lawlessness.

But despite the backlash, his party maintains he is nothing short of a hero.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said Khumalo’s work clearly demonstrated his capacity to win the hearts of Ekurhuleni communities fed up with illegality.

“Xolani Khumalo has been kicking down the doors of criminals and drug dealers in communities across Ekurhuleni for years. He has a track record that no other political leader has in that regard.

“He is now offering himself to the people of Ekurhuleni to kick down the doors of corruption and failed governance in the halls of power, which is why his announcement has been met with such hostility from rival political parties.

“Ekurhuleni is broken because of political parties that have been around for a long time who have failed the people of that city, and the people are realising increasingly that if they want something to change, they need to give power to the guy that has proven to them over years how he will make their communities better.”

Beaumont clarified that his party was not bothered by Khumalo’s operations affecting their electoral prospects.

Previously, Khumalo was in court facing assault charges with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

“The charges laid against Xolani in Katlehong have been reviewed by the party to be fictitious and frivolous. In our opinion, ActionSA will support his candidature 100% because he is fighting the criminals and drug dealers that operate in our communities with impunity because of corrupt police and ineffective operations that have not dealt with these individuals.”

The national chairperson said the party was not bothered by detractors, adding it anticipated pushback because of the kinds of individuals Khumalo was up against.

There are a whole lot more criminals in jail because of Khumalo’s inclusion than there would’ve been if he wasn’t involved. — ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont

“ActionSA is very much aware that the cost for standing up and fighting for South Africans who can’t fight for themselves is this level of intimidation and victimisation that Xolani has faced before and will face again.

“We wish we could have many Xolani Khumalos, and we would stand behind each one of them proudly and openly because he is fighting the people who are fighting our communities.”

He defended Khumalo’s presence at the sting operation, saying it is because of his expertise that the police are able to effectively carry out tasks like this.

“It’s important to contextualise that the operation in Linden on Sunday was not a run-in with the law, it was the law enforcement agency working in close contact with Xolani Khumalo as they have in many instances. This is because of his ability to mobilise information from communities and work with the police to ensure that proper law enforcement operations take place.”

Beaumont said it would be more appropriate for law enforcement to speak on the legality of Khumalo’s presence at their sting operations.

However, he said he was not surprised the police relied heavily on him.

“I will say that these operations take place because Khumalo provides the intelligence and all of the information behind the ongoing crime and drug trade taking place in these communities. Without him there would be no operations. They rely heavily on him and his team in respect of these matters, but ultimately, they are best fit to answer on who they do and don’t include.

“There are a whole lot more criminals in jail because of Khumalo’s inclusion than there would’ve been if he wasn’t involved.”

Political analyst Sandile Swana echoed Beaumont’s sentiments on Khumalo’s involvement in these raids.

“If we are going to ask about him as a civilian now, we are going to have to ask how he managed to do these busts that he used to do in the first place. We must assume that somewhere along the line that there is a certain type of permit that he has, either as a private investigator or whatever allows him.”

Instead, Swana says Khumalo fits the mould of the party that has sought to find mayoral candidates who are “exciting in different ways”.

“The work he does is the CV actually that made him attractive to ActionSA. They were looking for a candidate who gets his hands dirty. This is not a candidate who is probably going to appear with a white shirt, red tie, well-ironed suit or speaking Wits or UCT English.”

He added that Khumalo is an interesting name thrown into the mayoral hat and one that communities in Ekurhuleni should watch out for.

“If he takes over as mayor, criminals inside the municipality who are working as councillors and officials are going to know that it is game over. Even the criminals who are outside the municipality in the communities are also going to know that he is a man of action.”