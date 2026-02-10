Politics

WATCH LIVE | Paul O’Sullivan appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing evidence from private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

