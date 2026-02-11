‘Denials and deflection’: councillor slams Cape Town’s ‘deepening housing crisis’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town's housing shortage reflects a national crisis. Estimates put the immediate need at between 2-million and 2.5-million houses, says the writer. Picture: ISTOCK

A Cape Town councillor for the GOOD party, Axolile Notywala, has accused the metro’s leadership of “denialism and deflection” as residents grapple with what he describes as a deepening housing and affordability crisis.

“There is no denying that Cape Town faces a deepening housing and affordability crisis. Despite this, we see no sense of urgency from those in power. Instead we are met with denialism and deflection,” he said.

Notywala’s remarks come amid growing public frustration over rising rental prices, evictions and the proliferation of short-term letting platforms such as Airbnb.

“For many Capetonians, rents are rising faster than incomes. Housing is becoming unaffordable even for the middle class. Evictions and homelessness increase daily and many residents are being pushed out of well-located areas into the peripheries,” he said.

According to the latest PayProp rental index data as cited by Seeff, the Western Cape continues to record the highest average rental rate in the country at R11,635 per month. It is followed by:

the Northern Cape (R10,111);

Gauteng (R9,321);

KwaZulu-Natal (R9,293);

Limpopo (R9,283);

Mpumalanga (R8,441);

Eastern Cape (R7,608);

North West (R7,179); and

Free State (R7,120).

The debate over housing affordability intensified recently when a Cape Town woman trended on social media after posting a TikTok video claiming she had been evicted because her landlord wanted to convert the apartment into an Airbnb.

We encourage property owners to approach the city now to ensure that the correct commercial rates category is being applied where residences are primarily used for short-term letting — City of Cape Town

“I’ve been crying but this is the second time in the year that my lease hasn’t been renewed because my landlord wanted to turn the place into an Airbnb so they can get more money,” she said in the video.

In response to mounting criticism, the City of Cape Town said it had proposed a draft short-term letting bylaw aimed at ensuring that properties used predominantly as commercial accommodation for full-time holiday rentals pay the correct commercial property rates instead of residential rates.

The city stressed that the proposal did not introduce a new tourist tax but clarified an existing requirement under its rates policy.

“All premises primarily used for commercial accommodation businesses (including short-term letting) are required to pay commercial property rates under the city’s existing rates policy. To improve compliance, a draft short-term letting bylaw will soon go out for public participation,” the city said.

It added that the bylaw would not apply to primary residences occasionally used for short-term letting or to long-term rentals.

“Not applicable to primary residences that do some short-term letting, or to long-term letting — residential rates still apply,” the city said.

The municipality said the aim was to level the playing field between commercial short-term letting operators and traditional hospitality businesses, ensuring fairness in how property rates were applied.

“We encourage property owners to approach the city now to ensure that the correct commercial rates category is being applied where residences are primarily used for short-term letting,” the city said. Further details, including the full draft bylaw and the public participation schedule, would be released once the necessary council processes had been completed.

Notywala, however, argued that the city’s response had been slow and lacked transparency, particularly regarding its long-promised affordable and inclusionary housing policy.

“I first encountered the process of developing an affordable housing policy, including an inclusionary housing section, in October 2024, two months after becoming a Cape Town PR councillor. At that time, a drafting process was presented to a human settlements portfolio committee working group, complete with clear timelines,” he said.

According to Notywala, a draft policy was expected to be presented to the committee on November 7 2024 to seek approval for public participation, with participation initially scheduled from November 8 2024 to February 28 2025 and council approval targeted for June 2025.

“This never happened,” he said.

He said that during a February 2025 workshop on the city’s integrated human settlements sector plan review, he again questioned the delays.

“I was informed of delays due to the need for further stakeholder engagement on the inclusionary housing section. I was promised a draft for public participation by the end of 2025. This never happened,” he said.

On Thursday last week (February 5) at a human settlements portfolio committee meeting, Notywala said he again sought clarity.

“I received the same response as a year ago: ‘Consultation is ongoing.’ Additionally, the portfolio was informed for the first time that the city was working on a short-term rental policy, a development the media seemingly already knew about,” he said.

This begs the question as to what or who the real blockage is on the development of an affordable and inclusionary housing policy in Cape Town. It is a well-known secret that some of the DA’s major funders operate in the property development sector — Axolile Notywala, Cape Town councillor for GOOD party

He added that he was told the policy development process now fell under the future planning and resilience portfolio committee but that no timelines had been provided.

“Neither has appeared on the agenda for future planning and resilience, which held its first meeting of 2026 on February 2,” he said.

Notywala pointed out that a draft discussion document on inclusionary housing was first presented to the mayoral committee eight years ago, in October 2018.

“This begs the question as to what or who the real blockage is on the development of an affordable and inclusionary housing policy in Cape Town. It is a well-known secret that some of the DA’s major funders operate in the property development sector,” he said.

Notywala said that, as defined in the October 2024 presentation, inclusionary housing is: “A land-use policy or financing mechanism whereby the municipality incentivises the development of affordable housing on the basis that a certain percentage of housing units in market-rate developments are required to target low- or moderate-income households, or a contribution towards affordable housing is made through other means.”

Notywala said the issue could be delayed no longer.

“Affordable and inclusionary housing cannot be continually kicked down the road while the public outcry grows and the crisis worsens,” he said.

“The City of Cape Town must fast-track this policy and end the culture of denialism. The people of Cape Town deserve urgency, transparency and decisive leadership now,” he said.

