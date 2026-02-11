‘I’m in a lot of pain’: Paul O’Sullivan’s testimony cut short

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system in Cape Town on February 10 2026.

The testimony of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan before parliament’s ad hoc committee came to an abrupt end on Wednesday after he informed MPs he was physically unable to continue.

During a cross-examination with MPs, O’Sullivan said he was struggling to remain seated, citing a chronic spinal injury that prevents him from sitting for extended periods.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” he told the committee.

“I’ve been as professional as I can, but I don’t think I can go on any longer. If I sit for another five minutes, it would be the absolute most I can do. I’m very sorry but I can no longer sit or stand. I need to lie down immediately. I am already in agony.”

O’Sullivan begun his testimony on Tuesday, originally requesting that proceedings not extend past 7pm to manage his condition. While he was expected to conclude on Wednesday, his physical health took a turn for the worse.

This is the price I pay for being a crime fighter. I was shot and that bullet damaged my spine. I am suffering now because of that — Paul O’Sullivan

Responding to concerns that he might be attempting to avoid difficult questions, O’Sullivan said his departure was strictly a medical necessity. He provided the committee with medical evidence, including imaging of his spine showing it was severely damaged after a previous shooting.

"This is the price I pay for being a crime fighter. I was shot and that bullet damaged my spine. I am suffering now because of that," he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema was the first to suggest an immediate adjournment, noting that it would be “unreasonable” to force a witness to continue while in visible physical distress.

While some committee members suggested a brief break or allowing the witness to lie down for a few minutes, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane ultimately ruled to adjourn the proceedings.

O’Sullivan informed the committee he has upcoming business travel overseas but committed to returning before the end of March.

Lekganyane confirmed that the legal team will coordinate with O’Sullivan to find a suitable date to conclude his cross-examination.

