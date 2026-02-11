WATCH | Paul O’Sullivan disputes accusation about R100,000 payment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system on February 10 2026.

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has denied receiving R100,000 from the crime intelligence slush fund, saying the money came from the then-Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions fund, in 2006.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, O’Sullivan said the money was a refund for expenses he had incurred for additional security arrangements for a witness who feared for his life.

His comments came after ActionSA MP Dareleen James presented the committee with documents showing O’Sullivan’s application for the R100,000, which she said he had received.

James began by saying that O’Sullivan had described the slush fund as “the root of all evil” and “manna from heaven for criminals”, to which he agreed.

She also said that according to O’Sullivan, theft and abuse of this fund had been prevalent for 20 years.

“Are you therefore saying that since 2006, the slush fund has operated as a vehicle for corruption and theft financed by South African taxpayers?” James asked.

Responding, O’Sullivan said: “Well, the slush fund is taxpayers’ funding.”

James added that O’Sullivan had also pointed out that the extreme secrecy surrounding the fund was one of its primary weaknesses.

“Is it your testimony that this veil of secrecy has enabled and encouraged ongoing abuse of the slush fund for illegal activities?” James asked again.

“Without a doubt,” O’Sullivan replied.

James continued: “You’ve also repeatedly stated that you’ve done a lot of work, a lot of good work for South Africa, and you’ve never really benefited from any of it. That’s correct? You have stated that you have not received any payments, rewards or gratification for the so-called forensic work you undertook.”

O’Sullivan said he had not received anything for the public interest work he did in the country. “I’ve never received anything,” he said.

James, however, said she had brought receipts proving that O’Sullivan had lied to parliament under oath and that she would be laying criminal charges.

“I am sorry, chair, am I allowed to respond or am I just going to sit here and listen to the lies being peddled by the honorable member?” O’Sullivan asked. He also accused James of making faces at him.

“[The money] is a refund of expenses I have incurred at the request of the DSO, which was then called the Scorpions, for two things — the one was for additional security arrangements put in place for a witness who was afraid for his life, and this is in connection with the Scorpions’ investigation carried out in respect of the late Jackie Selebi.”

He added that the money he spent was, in fact, more than R100,000.

O’Sullivan was also asked by ANC MP Xola Nqola if he was a “habitual liar”. O’Sullivan denied that.

Nqola said there was an accusation against O’Sullivan that he had captured Ipid through its former boss, Robert McBride.

He said that when McBride appeared before the committee, he said he used some of the information he had received from O’Sullivan. McBride had also said that O’Sullivan paid for his legal fees in his bid to be reinstated.

However, O’Sullivan denied this, saying anyone who believes he captured the police watchdog was living in a different world.

