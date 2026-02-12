Cachalia urges police to uphold the law, be disciplined at Sona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia has urged police officers to maintain law and order at Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) to maintain high discipline, ensuring that the event proceeds safely, smoothly and with the dignity it deserves.

Cachalia was speaking at the integrated law enforcement parade in Cape Town on Thursday morning, led by police commissioner Fanie Masemola.

He told police officers that Sona demands the highest level of preparedness and professionalism.

“It is a major national event, involving government leaders, dignitaries, the media and thousands of South Africans who look to us for assurance that their safety is guaranteed. Your deployment today is not a routine assignment; it is an important opportunity for you to demonstrate the very valuable service you provide to the people who reside [South Africa].”

He said a police presence underscored the crucial role that law enforcement plays in protecting democracy.

“I want to emphasise to each one of you: your visibility matters. Your conduct matters. Your professionalism matters. Our citizens must see in you professionals who role-model discipline, respect, restraint and confidence. Their trust in law enforcement is reinforced not only by the work you do, but by the manner in which you do it.”

Masemola, who was also in attendance, addressed police officers and said they should ensure an environment that is peaceful and conducive to upholding law and order.

He said that police should ensure the laws of the country are respected and upheld, adding that police should remain impartial, calling on them to do their work without fear or favour.

The police will be assisted by the defence force as well as Cape Town’s metro police, Masemola said. Police units deployed include the divisional policing, anti-gang unit, public order police and the tactical response team.

“I call on you to remain vigilant, alert to any risks or potential disruptions. I call on you to be professional, upholding the high standards expected of every officer in uniform. I call on you to be respectful, treating every member of the public with dignity and fairness, regardless of the circumstances. And above all, I call on you to be lawful, remembering that you serve the promise of the constitution and the people of South Africa,” Cachalia said.

