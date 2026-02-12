IN PICS | Preparations under way for state of the nation address

Last-minute preparations are under way in Cape Town, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday.
Political party leaders have started arriving at the Cape Town City Hall.
The Sona comes as Johannesburg faces a serious water crisis. Ramaphosa is expected to prioritise the problem, which has seen several communities go without running water for several weeks.
Other key areas of concern for many political parties include:
- the nation’s economic recovery;
- service delivery;
- crime; and
- unemployment.
