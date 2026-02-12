Ipid investigator breaks down while testifying at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The lead investigator into the killing of Emmanuel Mbhense has told the Madlanga commission that in December 2024, her car was shot at while she was driving with her family.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid’s) Nomsa Masuku was speaking before the commission of the challenges that affect their duties and delay investigations.

“In December 2024, my vehicle was shot at while I was travelling with my family, my children, along the N17,” she said, adding that she could not say if the shooting and threats were a result of the Mbhense case, as she deals with a number of highly sensitive matters.

When evidence leader Sello Mahlape asked whether there were other incidents she encountered, Masuku broke down and the hearing had to briefly pause to allow her to recover.

She then told the commission about another incident in which her son was shot while she was investigating a number of incidents.

“He was wheelchair-bound, and we thank God that he did not pass on and he is starting to walk. At the time I had received information that they were organising hitmen for me, and my son was driving me from and to work,” she said.

Earlier on, Masuku told the commission that among the reasons for the delay in the Mbhense case was that whenever she took warning statements from the suspects, she would then receive death threats, forcing her to work at a slow pace.

“I would take the statement and then focus on other things to let the threats [scale down],” she testified.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured and killed on April 15 2022. It is alleged that Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officials and SAPS members were involved in his murder.

A postmortem later confirmed he died from head injuries. His body was discovered the day after he was attacked at Duduza Dam in Nigel, with his car keys and driver’s licence still in his possession.

Police have confirmed that investigations showed that 12 people were at the scene of Mbhense’s murder. According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, four of the 12 individuals allegedly linked to Mbhense’s killing have since died.

Const Raymond Mzwakhe Khoza, 36, an EMPD officer, was shot dead at his Tsakane home in October 2023 after responding to a neighbour’s call for assistance.

Police informant Jaco Hanekom was killed at a filling station in March 2023.

Another figure, Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe — known as Witness D at the Madlanga Commission — had implicated Wiandre Pretorius in Mbhense’s death before he himself was murdered in December.

Police later named Pretorius as a person of interest in that killing. Pretorius died at the weekend, days after surviving an apparent attack in which his vehicle was riddled with bullets. He died by suicide.

Sowetan