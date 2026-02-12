Masemola is part of the problem, O’Sullivan tells parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 10: Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has labelled national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola as “part of the problem” within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Concluding his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, O’Sullivan levelled a series of explosive allegations against the country’s top law enforcement officials, including:

Masemola;

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi; and

crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

O’Sullivan testified that Masemola was unfit for the role of national commissioner, claiming he was appointed despite suspicions of involvement in prior criminal activities.

O’Sullivan revisited the June 2025 arrest of Khumalo by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac). Khumalo was accused of colluding to appoint an unqualified individual, Dineo Mokwele, to the rank of brigadier. Despite the charges, Khumalo was granted bail and returned to office.

O’Sullivan claimed despite his formal complaints regarding nepotism and corruption within the unit, Masemola failed to take action.

“I decided to sit back and watch Masemola protect these criminals by not suspending them,” O’Sullivan said. “The conclusion to be drawn is that he was an accomplice, either before or after the fact, in the crimes of the ‘Crime Intelligence Seven’.”

If the committee wants to find the root of all evil in the police, it needs to start with the slush fund ... where millions are stolen and spent in secret with zero accountability. — Paul O’Sullivan, forensic investigator

One of the key issues in O’Sullivan’s testimony was the alleged abuse of the crime intelligence secret service account, known as the “slush fund”. He described it as a “piggy bank” for high-ranking officials.

He argued that since the tenure of George Fivaz as national police commissioner, the SAPS has suffered from a string of incompetent and corrupt commissioners.

O’Sullivan urged the committee to prioritise investigating the fund.

“If the committee wants to find the root of all evil in the police, it needs to start with the slush fund ... where millions are stolen and spent in secret with zero accountability.”

O’Sullivan accused Khumalo of using taxpayers’ money to fund a trip to Japan for a Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo, with whom he is rumoured to be in a relationship, among other allegations.

O’Sullivan claimed Khumalo “throttles” the distribution of funds to provinces, leaving them unable to pay informers, which has led to a rise in crime.

The testimony took a darker turn regarding Mkhwanazi. O’Sullivan alleged that Mkhwanazi was involved in “kidnapping and torture strategies”, citing an affidavit from an individual named Nangy. According to O’Sullivan, Nangy alleged he was unlawfully detained for over two months, tortured by police and private security and had his vehicle destroyed while in the presence of Mkhwanazi.

It needs a zero-tolerance campaign, together with a change in legislation, so that any police or prosecution official, no matter the rank, is immediately and automatically suspended following being arrested or charged with any offence involving dishonesty — O’Sullivan

Furthermore, O’Sullivan questioned Mkhwanazi’s authority to manage “informers” in KZN without proper security clearance and alleged he had undisclosed private business dealings with a known fraudster.

O’Sullivan detailed who should be blamed for the “mess” in SAPS:

former president Thabo Mbeki, for his failure to act against the late Jackie Selebi;

former president Jacob Zuma, for the appointments of then acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and Shaun Abrahams as NDPP;

President Cyril Ramaphosa, for the appointment of Masemola.

every member of parliament who “watched as Zuma brought the country to its knees”; and

all corrupt generals and brigadiers who have been found wanting.

He said there’s only one way to fix the situation: “It needs a zero-tolerance campaign, together with a change in legislation, so that any police or prosecution official, no matter the rank, is immediately and automatically suspended following being arrested or charged with any offence involving dishonesty.

“Any employee in the CJS [criminal justice system] convicted of any offence involving dishonesty should be automatically dismissed.

“Probative tests should be carried out on all candidates for senior appointments in the CJS.

“The common law offence of abuse of public office needs to be developed, so that more public employees can be sent to prison for abusing their office.”