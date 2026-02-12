Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues to hear witness testimony

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry is chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga. File photo. (Lefty Shivambu)

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continues hearing witness testimony on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

