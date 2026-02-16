ActionSA interviews Joburg mayor hopefuls, Mashaba included

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA is drawing closer to finalising its pick for Johannesburg mayoral candidate, with party leader Herman Mashaba in the race.

The party reported it will conduct interviews on Monday from a shortlist of leaders which also includes the party’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont.

Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni, Gauteng provincial leader Funzi Ngobeni, and MP Dereleen James have also made the shortlist.

“These candidates have been engaged by the party and have obliged the request to make themselves available for consideration after an extensive period of consultation, engagement and vetting.”

“The party has undertaken a rigorous process of engaging its structures and assessing candidates on their ability to turn around the collapse of service delivery in Johannesburg. After the conclusion of the formal nomination process, the central candidate selection committee [CSC] invited a number of senior leaders to make themselves available for consideration,” the CSC said.

ActionSA reported the shortlisted candidates were asked to submit presentations outlining turnaround plans for Johannesburg. In addition, they are said to have undergone security vetting.

“ActionSA is deeply mindful of the state of Johannesburg and the total collapse of service delivery that has unfolded over the past few years under the leadership of ANC, DA, and various micro-party mayors. The revolving door of leadership in the city has been matched only by a complete apathy as Johannesburg has stumbled from one disaster to another, leaving residents in the dark, literally and figuratively, about how the collapse will be reversed.”

The party said the chosen candidate will be required to lead a complex coalition in the running of a city that they have led previously, under Mashaba.

“ActionSA is confident that the candidate selection committee will apply its mind to the decision and will put forward a candidate at Saturday’s launch who offers a credible alternative to the failed politics that have broken Johannesburg.”

