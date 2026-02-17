Brown Mogotsi agrees to in-person testimony at ad hoc committee after security standoff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi testifies before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on November 18 2025. File photo.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has confirmed he will appear in person before a parliamentary ad hoc committee, following an initial request to testify virtually due to security concerns.

Mogotsi had previously requested that parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance. The committee, which is probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, rejected this request.

The committee then asked National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza to issue a summons compelling Mogotsi’s physical appearance. However, Didiza declined to authorise the summons, citing the unresolved security concerns raised by the witness.

Following the standoff, Mogotsi confirmed he has finally agreed to attend the proceedings in person.

“I have agreed,” Mogotsi said in an interview with the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience podcast. “They haven’t sent me a formal invitation yet, but we have spoken and confirmed.”

He noted that state security arrangements have now been made for him.

“I signed the security arrangement even though they did not conduct a threat and risk assessment. But they will take me from the airport, I’ll have someone accompanying me — but I’m definitely going.”

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, originally brought forward by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mogotsi is expected to respond to his alleged role as a “middleman” or “fixer” who facilitated criminal infiltration and political interference.

Despite his agreement to appear, Mogotsi expressed concern over the perceived bias of some committee members, saying their comments suggest they have found him guilty before he even testifies.

The committee was originally set to conclude its work by February 20. However, due to delays and a remaining list of witnesses, members have requested an extension until March 31 to complete the investigation.

The National Assembly is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider the extension request.

