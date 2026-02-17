GNU partners sing 7th administration praises at Sona debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Government of National Unity partners have lauded their coalition, agreeing with President Cyril Ramaphosa that SA has turned the corner under his administration.

During the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate at the National Assembly, political parties that are signatories to the GNU had nothing but praise for the work achieved by the seventh administration.

DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen opened his debate by saying he had a sense of “measured optimism and a renewed determination” after the delivery of the Sona last Thursday.

“The president’s speech reflected a country that has begun to turn the corner after years of stagnation, crisis, and lost hope,” he said.

He attributed the government’s successes, including the slight economic growth, lowered inflation, budget surplus, stable national debt, and improved credit ratings, among others, to the DA’s decision to join the GNU.

“Under the Government of National Unity, we have achieved real, tangible progress. And let me be clear: much of this progress bears the unmistakable imprint of the DA’s principled participation, our relentless push for reform, and our unapologetic focus on what actually works for the people of this country,” said Steenhuisen.

“These are important signals that work done under the seventh administration, a coalition government, and the first not under single-party rule, is making a positive impact, and the world is taking notice. South Africa is a better place today than it was on the eve of the 2024 election.”

Steenhuisen argued that the DA’s presence in government had been “a force for good, injecting competence, fiscal discipline, and pro-growth policies into a system long weighed down by mismanagement and cadre deployment”.

Despite turning the corner, said Steenhuisen, there was still a lot more work to be done, including lifting millions of South Africans out of poverty and the continued efforts to create jobs.

He said the DA remained committed to making the GNU work, as the conglomeration of multiple political parties had proven to be effective.

“But let me be very clear, commitment does not mean blind loyalty. We will continue to fight for faster, bolder change — holding the executive accountable, pushing our reforms through cabinet and parliament, and ensuring every cent of public money works for the people, not politicians,” he said.

“Honourable members, the stars are aligning with political stability under the GNU, improving fundamentals, with global tailwinds, and a population hungry for progress. But alignment alone is not enough—we must act with speed and resolve.”

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi lauded Ramaphosa for confronting corruption, especially in the police, by establishing the Madlanga Commission to look into the slew of allegations of wrongdoing made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“In this respect, I want to thank you for responding to what is in the hearts of all South Africans: that the senior ranks of law enforcement must be re-vetted. South Africans are not only angry, but afraid to report crime, because they do not trust those who have taken an oath to protect them. The process of vetting must be adequately resourced and urgently done,” he said.

Zibi, however, said Ramaphosa should take an even tougher stance on failing local government. During his Sona address, Ramaphosa said there was a process under way that would see city managers facing criminal charges for failing to deliver basic services.

“Mr President, I want to encourage you to use more blunt language. Local government is a very weak link in the economic recovery chain. The level of mismanagement, misallocation of funds, and corruption in municipalities undermines nearly everything that is being done at the national level to drive economic recovery. Key, underperforming municipalities must be placed under administration,” said Zibi.

“Why? Because every business that employs people is in a municipality, and the failure to deliver basic services continues to strangle investment. God knows how many investors are thinking twice about the City of Joburg and the City of Tshwane with our struggles with water. Of course, this man-made crisis needed decisive action a long time ago; and given how little time we have to avert a bigger crisis, a more decisive intervention is needed.”

PA leader and minister of sports Gayton McKenzie could have been mistaken for Ramaphosa’s praise singer.

He used the entire duration of his speech to speak about how the GNU under Ramaphosa was making positive strides.

“The people that vote for the PA have sent me here to say thank you to you for listening when we said illegal foreigners are a problem. You, Mr President, are an example to all the mayors across the country of all the political parties, that you listen to your coalition partners. You are a president who is consultative and you’re listening. That’s why today we have 10,000 labour inspectors going to go around the country. That’s why today any businessman hiring an illegal foreigner shall meet with the arm of the law,” said McKenzie.

“Most importantly, Mr President, and very emotionally for our people, thank you for listening to our cries when we said bring the army to our areas. Thank you, Mr President. We would like you to add the Eastern Cape because more people die in the Eastern Cape than anywhere else.”

He said the GNU was making great strides.

“There’s a difference between reality and perception. The perception from our enemies is that the GNU is doing nothing. I stand here today to tell South Africa that indeed we have turned the corner,” said McKenzie.

“We had 10.5-million tourists flocking to our country. We had the highest matric pass rate ever in the GNU. The rand has stabilised and it is strong. Load-shedding is done; it’s finished. There’s no more load-shedding.”

