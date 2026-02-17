WATCH LIVE | MPs debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 12 2026.

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), which he presented last Thursday.

Among other socioeconomic measures, Ramaphosa said his administration would embark on the deployment of the SANDF to Gauteng and the Western Cape to root out gang violence.

The president also mentioned that foot-and-mouth disease would be declared a national disaster.

