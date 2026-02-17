Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 12 2026. (Picture: RODGER BOSCH/Reuters)

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), which he presented last Thursday.

Among other socioeconomic measures, Ramaphosa said his administration would embark on the deployment of the SANDF to Gauteng and the Western Cape to root out gang violence.

The president also mentioned that foot-and-mouth disease would be declared a national disaster.

