POLL | Was the NCOP chair correct to refuse acknowledging Zuma in parliament?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former president and now leader of the MK Party Jacob Zuma.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has sparked a debate after her initial refusal to acknowledge former president and now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma in parliament.

The tension unfolded during the 2026 state of the nation address debate. During the formal introductions, Mtshweni-Tsipane omitted Zuma’s name, sparking immediate outrage from MK Party and EFF MPs.

The MK Party raised a point of procedure, demanding that the presiding officer formally acknowledge the former president. Supporting this stance, EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys challenged Mtshweni-Tsipane, asserting that regardless of personal or political sentiment, Zuma remains a former head of state who was never impeached and is therefore entitled to recognition.

Mtshweni-Tsipane stood her ground, maintaining she was not legally compelled to acknowledge Zuma’s presence.

“There is no provision requiring me to agree with your point. Please let us proceed with the business of the house,” she said.

Despite her initial resistance, both opposition parties continued to press the issue. After a brief consultation, Mtshweni-Tsipane eventually conceded and formally acknowledged Zuma’s presence in the gallery.

TimesLIVE