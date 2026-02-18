WATCH | Sibiya ‘was not shocked’ by PKTT disbandment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection, says he was not shocked to learn about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

He told the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday that the disbandment of the PKTT had been discussed in a meeting on November 1 2024 in Pretoria, where the attendees included national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Senzo Mchunu, minister of police at the time.

“Due to my suspension, I am not in a position to assess or obtain the minutes of this meeting. I am therefore unable to provide them before the commission,“ he said, suggesting the commission subpoena police to hand over the minutes.

He advised the commission to ask for the audio recording rather than the minutes, as the minutes could be misleading.

Sibiya and Mchunu are alleged to have been influenced by criminal cartels to disband the PKTT after Gauteng counter-intelligence raided the properties of alleged cartel members in December 2024.

Sibiya on Wednesday revealed to the commission that he is facing five counts of misconduct stemming from his conduct after Mchunu issued directives to immediately disband the PKTT.

Sibiya had ordered that the PKTT should hand over 121 dockets to him. KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the dockets were gathering dust in Sibiya’s office as no investigation entry had been made for them.

Sowetan