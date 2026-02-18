Suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya faces 5 misconduct charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on February 18 2026.

Suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has revealed to the Madlanga commission of inquiry he faces five charges of misconduct relating to the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).

According to his affidavit, Sibiya said the charges allege his action to order the PKTT to hand him their dockets in December 2025 was improper.

“I allegedly committed serious misconduct on or about February 17 2025. I conducted myself in an improper, disgraceful and unacceptable manner,” he said when he read the charges.

Allegations levelled against him include that the dockets were gathering dust in his office as no investigation entries were made on the dockets.

Previous witnesses alleged Sibiya and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu were working with criminal cartels.

Sibiya was suspended in September 2025 but approached the Pretoria high court to declare his suspension unlawful. However, in a scathing judgment the court dismissed his bid to interdict a disciplinary hearing.

Sowetan