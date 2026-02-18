RECORDED | Ruling expected in asbestos trial within a trial involving Moroadi Cholota

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moroadi Cholota, the former PA of Ace Magashule, will hear whether the NPA can prosecute her. File photo.

A ruling in the multimillion-rand asbestos corruption trial within a trial, involving the former personal assistant of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

Presiding Judge Phillip Loubser sitting at the Free State High Court will rule on whether the National Prosecuting Authority can prosecute Moroadi Cholota, who challenged her extradition from the US last year.

The court ruled previously that the extradition was unlawful.

