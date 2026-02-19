Evidence to Madlanga commission not factual, claims Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says evidence presented before the Madlanga commission is not factual and is meant to serve a certain narrative about him.

Sibiya, before the commission on Thursday, denied that a white BMW spotted at the house of alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe was registered to his office.

CCTV footage shows Witness F at Molefe’s home, then leaving the home with a paper bag after a few minutes.

Sibiya said at the time the BMW was seen at Molefe’s home in November 2024, the vehicle was not registered to his office, and only fell under his office in August 2025, a few months before it was presented to the commission by head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

“The cumulative effect of the evidence placed before the commission reveals a pattern of selective disclosure whereby information is chosen and presented in a manner that advances a predetermined narrative about me rather than a balanced and objective account of the facts,” Sibiya told the commission.

He also denied that Witness F was a middle-man between himself and cartel members. “He [witness F] is several levels below me in the organisation’s hierarchy and has a direct line manager to whom he reports to, not me.”

A personal relationship did not translate to any improper conduct, he added.

Sibiya also denied allegations he received money from cartel members. “I categorically deny that I have ever received, solicited or accepted any form of gratification, inducement, benefit or kickback from [attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat”] Matlala or any other person.”

The commission continues.

