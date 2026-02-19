Solly Msimanga urges blacklisting for failing contractors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has called for the blacklisting of companies and service providers who have failed to meet targets and complete contracted projects on time.

According to the DA leader, one of the biggest impediments to infrastructure maintenance and advancement in the province is the constant delays to projects and, if delivered, low-quality, shoddy work.

“To solve the problem of infrastructure projects constantly running behind schedule, the blacklisting of construction and other companies that are unable to complete the work on time and within budget must take place,” Msimanga said.

“We cannot have municipalities constantly giving work to the same companies that are known for their shoddy workmanship or non-delivery of service. We cannot have a provincial department following suit and giving contracts to companies that are known for not completing work on time or leaving shoddy workmanship in their wake.”

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Bruma, Msimanga has laid bare what his party calls the true state of the province address, seeking to expose the real state of affairs and challenges facing the people of Gauteng.

Province in tatters

Saying service delivery in the province was hanging by a thread, Msimanga warned that it would come to a complete collapse should urgent action not be taken.

“Crime is increasing, water and electricity outages are becoming more frequent and our roads are littered with potholes, fading or non-existent road markings, and sinkholes. Streets and homes in various parts of this province are being flooded with raw sewage. Residents in desperate need of medical treatment are forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of beds.”

The DA provincial leader referred to the recent tragedies faced by residents in the province, from the scholar transport crisis and the terrorised communities of Randfontein due to illegal mining activity, to overcrowding in schools resulting in placement challenges, as indicative of a province in tatters.

While the G20 summit was under way, residents in the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) experienced a power outage lasting 10 days. This is the side of Gauteng that the G20 delegates did not see. If we want to right the ship, we need to start with the basics. We need to go back to basics and fix what is broken — Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng leader

However, he insisted that those problems were not new and that they had come to the fore because of failed leadership.

“These are problems that the province has been grappling with for a long time while provincial leadership has slept at the wheel. The residents of Gauteng are reaching breaking point. Solutions, not more promises, are needed to fix Gauteng immediately.”

On infrastructure, the DA leader reflected on the previous state of the province address (Sopa), in which Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is said to have identified 13 key infrastructure priorities, including:

water shortages;

infrastructure failures;

cable theft and vandalism;

non-functional traffic lights;

potholes;

school shortages;

the quality of the hospitals and clinics; and

collapsing CBDs.

Fix what is broken

Despite Lesufi’s upcoming address to announce his government’s proposed interventions, Msimanga and his party are not convinced that he has the answers.

“It has been said that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is insanity. The same cohort of leadership that has overseen Gauteng as it has sunk into this state of disaster will be making claims that they have the solutions, when all they have to offer is the same bag of tricks that has failed.”

The DA provincial leader said that now that the fog of the G20 summit had cleared, residents were exposed to glaring disparities across the province.

“Gauteng is the economic hub of the country. We recently hosted the G20 summit, and with that came a scramble to beef up security in certain areas of the province. This was an effort to portray the province as one that can deliver services promptly and efficiently. While the G20 summit was under way, residents in the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) experienced a power outage lasting 10 days.

“This is the side of Gauteng that the G20 delegates did not see. If we want to right the ship, we need to start with the basics. We need to go back to basics and fix what is broken.”

Msimanga hailed how his party’s scepticism about the introduction of Lesufi’s crime wardens was proven right after the declaration by the justice minister that they had no legal standing at the time. They have since been declared peace officers.

It will take years of hard work, dedication and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, criminal activities and the appointment of councillors, officials and MECs who are only in government to enrich themselves — Msimanga

“When we raised concerns about the crime prevention wardens, we appeared to be pessimists and naysayers. Last year, it emerged that the crime prevention wardens had no legal standing, and in some cases, where they had taken affidavits and certified documents, this was not legal.

“This announcement is startling and raises serious concern about the process used to confer the status of peace officer on the crime prevention wardens. For many who applied to be crime prevention wardens, it was like manna from heaven, as they were in desperate need of a job to put food on the table. To be declared a peace officer, one must undergo training and meet specific requirements.”

Despite the grim state of affairs reflected by the opposition party in the legislature, the DA believes that it has a plan to fix the province. However, it comes with a disclaimer not to believe it is a quick-fix solution but that the province’s turnaround will take years.

“It will take years of hard work, dedication and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, criminal activities, and the appointment of councillors, officials and MECs who are only in government to enrich themselves.”

The first stop, according to Msimanga, will be that all officials as well as the premier and their MECs sign performance agreements, which will be made public.

“This will set out strict guidelines on how and when targets need to be met. It will not be a tick-box exercise. Disciplinary action against officials will take place within 90 days. There will no longer be long periods of suspension at the dime of the taxpayer. Corruption in this province and the rise in crime are among the major deterrents to private investors.”

The party also has an infrastructure master plan up its sleeve, which will include collaboration with the private sector.

“It will be implemented across all municipalities and provincial government departments where needed. This will mean that we would be working with the private sector to establish public-private partnerships to accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects in the province.”

TimesLIVE