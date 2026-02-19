Politics

RECORDED | Malusi Gigaba, co-accused back in court for Gupta-linked corruption charges

Former Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba appearing in court. (IDAC/NPA)

Former minister of finance, home affairs and public enterprises Malusi Gigaba is appearing before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday. He is accused of receiving kickbacks from locomotive deals within Transnet.

The former minister is appearing with former co-accused Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and engineer Thamsanqa Jiyane.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘I have never received kickbacks from Matlala,’ Sibiya tells Madlanga commission

2

Teenager caught with explosives in Roodepoort

3

Capitec responds after family brings dead relative into branch as ‘proof of death’ for claim

4

Bolt driver murdered in Pretoria West not eligible for compensation after profile sharing

5

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The post-2024 house of cards faces a whirlwind

Related Articles