‘I never had a relationship with Matlala,’ says Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule on Sibiya’s claims

SAPS acting deputy of national police commissioner Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria.

Acting deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule has responded to allegations made by suspended deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya claiming she had a relationship with attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Sibiya, in his evidence-in-chief before the Madlanga commission on Thursday, alleged Senthumule underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) funded by Matlala.

He did not provide evidence of this before the commission but relied on comments made by Brig Rachel Matjeng, who alleged she had a relationship with Matlala to justify receiving money from him.

Senthumule told Business Day she has written a supplementary affidavit to the commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster to address the allegations levelled against her.

Sibiya also alleged Senthumule received 10 refrigerators from Matlala as a service provider of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the department’s excellence awards.

Matlala’s Medicare24 had a R360m tender and faces allegations of bankrolling top police officers to protect his business interests.

Sibiya made the allegations after Senthumule criticised the process of disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) and withdrawal of dockets from the province under his command as flawed.

Senthumule said she should be called back to the commission and she would publicly address the allegations.

“Out of respect for the commission, I do not want to address further the allegations in the media before the commission deals with the matter. I will say this though: I have nothing to hide and I will go back to the commission and address the allegations should I be called back,” she said.

Senthumule placed on record that she had never had a relationship with Matlala or ever asked him to pay for a health procedure or any other personal benefit.

“I don’t have a relationship with Mr Matlala and I never had,” she countered adding she has nothing to hide.

While Sibiya alleged Senthumule denied knowing Matlala in public, the transcript on the day of her testimony before the commission does not reflect her being asked about Matlala.

It has become common for police officers linked to Matlala by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to make allegations against witnesses who give evidence before the commission.

Mkhwanazi is also set to return to the Madlanga commission to answer to allegations that he met attempted-murder-accused Matlala and offered to halt investigations against him in exchange for information about now-suspended deputy police commissioner Sibiya.

KwaZulu-Natal directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, facing allegations of leaking information to Matlala, alleged at the commission that Mkhwanazi made the offer to Matlala during a meeting on April 15 2025.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also labelled as “lies” the testimony of a witness before the commission of inquiry who claimed he had met Matlala.

Witness F, a police officer working closely with Sibiya and whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, testified Matlala told him he went to SAPS head office to meet Masemola.

“No, I have never met the man [Matlala]. I do not know the man. I have never met him. Unless maybe I met him in the streets and he greeted me. It is false. That is false and a lie,” Masemola previously told Business Day.